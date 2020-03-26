Watch Francis Ngannou make quick work of Junior dos Santos: UFC fight video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 26, 2020
Francis Ngannou continued his climb back into the heavyweight title picture with this Performance of the Night victory over Junior Dos Santos at UFC Fight Night Minneapolis last year.

Ngannou was scheduled to face Jairzinho Rozenstruik on March 28, 2020 at UFC on ESPN 8, but the event was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

UFC president Dana White confirmed a statement from Ngannou that the bout with Rozenstruik may be moved to UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson. Officials are trying to move forward with an April 18 date for UFC 249, although the event does not yet have a disclosed location.

(Courtesy of UFC)

