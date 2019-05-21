Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos shifts to main event at UFC in Minneapolis

HOT OFF THE WIRE
The highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and former champion Junior Dos Santos is expected to shift from a scheduled date at UFC 239 in July to headline the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Minneapolis one week earlier on June 29 instead.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.

The reason for the move is due to former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley suffering a hand injury, which forced him out of his scheduled rematch against Robbie Lawler. While the UFC attempted to find a suitable replacement, the decision was ultimately made to pull Lawler from the show and book a new main event.

Now Ngannou vs. Dos Santos will shift from UFC 239 on July 6 to headline the card in Minneapolis instead.

The new main event could help determine the next contender for the heavyweight title with Ngannou earning back to back knockouts against Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes while Dos Santos is riding a three fight win streak including a TKO against Derrick Lewis in his last outing.

Reigning champion Daniel Cormier faces Stipe Miocic in August at UFC 241 and the winner of that fight could easily then face the winner of Ngannou vs. Dos Santos later this year.

UFC Fight Night from Minneapolis goes down on June 29 with the main card airing live on ESPN.

