Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: UFC 249 Preview

Preview the explosive heavyweight matchup set to go down at UFC 249 between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. Rozenstruik enters the bout undefeated and looking to pick up the biggest win of his career over the No. 2 ranked heavyweight.

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz ‘feels like money’ heading into Henry Cejudo fight (UFC 249 scrum)

(Video courtesy of UFC)