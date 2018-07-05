HOT OFF THE WIRE

Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis Bumped to Co-Main Event at UFC 226

July 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

The heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will now serve as the co-main event for UFC 226 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The shift comes after featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced off the card after being taken to the hospital on Wednesday to be treated for concussion like symptoms.

With Holloway off the card, his opponent Brian Ortega was also pulled from the event.

Now Ngannou and Lewis will square off in the co-main event of the evening as the pair of heavyweight knockout artists clash on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, a welterweight fight between Paul Felder and Mike Perry will get bumped up to the main card on pay-per-view after originally being scheduled on the prelims.

The lightweight fight between Lando Vannata and Drakkar Klose will also shift from the early prelims to the FS1 prelims. 

UFC 226 will move forward with 11 total fights on Saturday night.

               

