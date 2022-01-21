HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White at UFC 259

featuredDana White: ‘I don’t hate Jake Paul’

featuredFrancis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane UFC 270 Press Conference Face-off Video

featuredUFC 270 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

featuredCiryl Gane wants Jon Jones next | UFC 270 Video

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane UFC 270 Press Conference Face-off Video

January 20, 2022
NoNo Comments

Following Thursday’s UFC 270 Pre-fight Press Conference, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane faced off prior to Saturday’s showdown. Also, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faced off with former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of their trilogy fight.

Ngannou and Gane headline Saturday’s UFC 270 fight card at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. in a heavyweight title unification bout.

Ciryl Gane wants Jon Jones next | UFC 270 Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Francis Ngannou says he KO’d Ciryl Gane in training … but it was an accident | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA