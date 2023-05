Francis Ngannou Video: ‘I chose the PFL to change the game of MMA’

Francis Ngannou and the PFL on Tuesday revealed a deal to bring the former UFC heavyweight champion into the PFL fold.

The PFL framed the signing as the most valuable signing in MMA history. Ngannou framed it as securing his legacy in the sport and offering him a voice beyond that of performing in the cage.

