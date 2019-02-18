Francis Ngannou Video: Brock Lesnar is Just Walking Around Talking Sh##

Francis Ngannou pulled off the biggest victory of his career at UFC Fight Night on ESPN in Phoenix on February 17, 2019 by taking out former UFC champion Cain Velasquez.

His focus is now firmly on the UFC heavyweight title currently wrapped around Daniel Cormier’s waist, but he’s happy to fight whomever he must to get the belt.

One man Ngannou doesn’t think is ever really going to show up in the Octagon is WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar.