Francis Ngannou expects title shot for the winner of his UFC on ESPN 3 headliner (video)

June 27, 2019
No Comments

(Courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Francis Ngannou steps into the UFC on ESPN 3 main event this Saturday fully expecting the winner of his fight with Junior dos Santos to be the next challenger to the UFC heavyweight title.  After all, he currently sits at No. 2 in the heavyweight rankings, while dos Santos has the No. 3 spot.

Daniel Cormier currently holds the belt, but will put it on the line opposite Stipe Miocic, who is ranked No. 1 in the division, when they headline UFC 241 on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif.

Ngannou lost his first fight for the belt when Miocic defeated him via a unanimous decision at UFC 220 in January of 2018. He then lost to Derrick Lewis before rebounding with back-to-back knockouts of Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez. That kept him in the thick of the hunt for the belt. A win over dos Santos would surely put him in prime position for either a crack at Cormier or a rematch with Miocic.

Ngannou spoke with reporters at the UFC on ESPN 3 media day in Minneapolis, Minn., ahead of his fight with dos Santos. He talked about a shot at the UFC belt, fighting Jon Jones, and more.

