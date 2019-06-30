HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou KOs Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 results: Francis Ngannou continues his reign over the heavyweight division

UFC Minneapolis Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 Live Results: Ngannou vs. dos Santos (Results & Fight Stats)

Junior dos Santos UFC Boise post-fight

featuredHow fatherhood has changed Junior Dos Santos: ‘It’s something I think I’ve needed’ (Yahoo Sports Special)

Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou UFC 215

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 weigh-in results: Ngannou and dos Santos ready to battle for shot at the belt

Francis Ngannou to Dana White: Wants credit and a UFC heavyweight title shot (video)

June 30, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Francis Ngannou appears to be back on form after making quick work of former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3 on Saturday night in Minneapolis, Minn. Now he wants credit where credit is due.

Though Ngannou stumbled in his first attempt at winning the UFC heavyweight title, losing a unanimous decision to Stipe Miocic and then following that with a loss to Derrick Lewis, he wants another crack at the belt after righting the ship. 

Ngannou won back-to-back bouts against Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez before defeating dos Santos. He has now won nine UFC fights, eight of those by knockout and the other by way of submission. 

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 3 results: Francis Ngannou continues his reign over the heavyweight division

After his victory on Saturday, Ngannou was caught jawwing with UFC president Dana White, whom he says he was telling to give him credit and another UFC heavyweight title shot.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA