Francis Ngannou to Dana White: Wants credit and a UFC heavyweight title shot (video)

(Courtesy of ESPN MMA)

Francis Ngannou appears to be back on form after making quick work of former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3 on Saturday night in Minneapolis, Minn. Now he wants credit where credit is due.

Though Ngannou stumbled in his first attempt at winning the UFC heavyweight title, losing a unanimous decision to Stipe Miocic and then following that with a loss to Derrick Lewis, he wants another crack at the belt after righting the ship.

Ngannou won back-to-back bouts against Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez before defeating dos Santos. He has now won nine UFC fights, eight of those by knockout and the other by way of submission.

After his victory on Saturday, Ngannou was caught jawwing with UFC president Dana White, whom he says he was telling to give him credit and another UFC heavyweight title shot.