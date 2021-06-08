Francis Ngannou talks fighter pay after Mayweather Paul: ‘What are we doing wrong?’

Much of the discussion in the fight world Sunday was about the boxing spectacle that took place between headliners Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and social media star Logan Paul.

While the fight itself was rather underwhelming, a lot of fans and fellow combat sports stars were in awe of the amount of money Mayweather and Paul (mainly Paul), were making from the eight round exhibition bout.

Paul received a base pay of $250,000 along with 10 percent of pay-per-view sales distributed by Showtime, according to a report by sportingfree.com. Paul also speculated that he could make up to $20 million in an interview with TMZ.

Mayweather on the other hand, had a guaranteed base pay of $10 million along with 50 percent of pay-per-view sales.

One fighter in particular who took issue with the amount of money Paul was making for the spectacle was UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou expressed his frustration on Twitter and pondered as to why fighters in the UFC are not receiving similar purses.

It’s crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.



WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

Despite Ngannou pondering reasons as to why he and other fighters in the UFC are not making as much money as someone like Logan Paul, who is 0-1 professionally in boxing, there is no indication his relationship with the UFC has soured.

Ngannou is in talks to make his first title defense against Derrick Lewis at some point later this Summer.