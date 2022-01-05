HOT OFF THE WIRE

Francis Ngannou takes you inside his UFC 270 training camp for Ciryl Gane | Video

January 5, 2022
Take a closer look into heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou‘s UFC 270 training camp for his upcoming title unification bout against interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou captured the heavyweight title by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 main event last March. Gane won the interim heavyweight title by defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August. The UFC 270 title unification bout will be Ngannou’s first title defense.

(Video Courtesy of Francis Ngannou)

