Francis Ngannou responds to Jon Jones’s potential move to heavyweight

August 16, 2020
Following Saturday’s UFC 252 heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier, light heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones indicated that he’s considering moving up to the heavyweight division “real soon.”

No. 2 ranked heavyweight Francic Ngannou responded to Jones’s tweet reminding the light heavyweight that he’s still in the division. “Come on Jonny, I’m still here,” tweeted Ngannou.

Not only did Jones tease a move to heavyweight, “Bones” went on to explain why he’d defeat Miocic if the two were to fight. Ngannou advised Jones to take a seat and to “wait your turn.”

While Ngannou put Jones on notice, he isn’t angling to fight the light heavyweight champion. Ngannou is eyeing a rematch with Miocic and wants it to be the last pay-per-view of the year.

