HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFrancis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s UFC 265 win: ‘See you soon boy’

featuredUFC 265 Results: Ciryl Gane TKOs Derrick Lewis for interim heavyweight title in main event

UFC 265 live results Lewis vs Gane

featuredUFC 265 live results: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

featuredUFC 265 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: It gets physical between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s UFC 265 win: ‘See you soon boy’

August 8, 2021
NoNo Comments

Cyril Gane defeated Derrick Lewis in the UFC 265 main event on Saturday to capture the interim UFC heavyweight title. Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was quick to react via social media.

Ngannou won the heavyweight title on March 27 by knocking out former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. The fight promotion wanted Ngannou to defend his title sooner than “The Predator” wanted to and an interim title was created.

Following Gane’s TKO win over Lewis, Ngannou tweeted, “Impressive performance from Gane! He’s now a legit contender. See you soon boy. When you know you know.”

UFC 265 Bonuses: Six fighters awarded $50,000 checks

Gane and Ngannou are former training partners. The two are expected to meet in a title unification bout later this year or early 2022.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA