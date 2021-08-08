Francis Ngannou reacts to Ciryl Gane’s UFC 265 win: ‘See you soon boy’

Cyril Gane defeated Derrick Lewis in the UFC 265 main event on Saturday to capture the interim UFC heavyweight title. Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was quick to react via social media.

Ngannou won the heavyweight title on March 27 by knocking out former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. The fight promotion wanted Ngannou to defend his title sooner than “The Predator” wanted to and an interim title was created.

Following Gane’s TKO win over Lewis, Ngannou tweeted, “Impressive performance from Gane! He’s now a legit contender. See you soon boy. When you know you know.”

Impressive performance from Gane !

He’s now a legit contender.

See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 8, 2021

Gane and Ngannou are former training partners. The two are expected to meet in a title unification bout later this year or early 2022.