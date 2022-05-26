Francis Ngannou posts video showing his progress after knee surgery

Following his UFC 270 title defense, heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou underwent knee surgery to repair his ACL and MCL in his right knee.

He entered the UFC 270 main event against former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane with a torn ACL and MCL. With his mobility compromised, Ngannou relied on his wrestling ability to secure the decision win.

He’s been in recovery and rehabilitation working to get back in competition condition.

(Video Courtesy of Francis Ngannou)