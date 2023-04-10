Francis Ngannou loses mind over Israel Adesanya UFC 287 KO!

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou may be on the outs with the promotion, but he’s still a fight fan. That couldn’t have been more evident than this video showing his reaction to the Israel Adesanya UFC 287 KO of Alex Pereira.

Ngannou was watching the fight, as well as some other UFC 287 bouts, with coach Dewey Cooper, PFL fighter Bubba Jenkins, and a few friends when Adesanya knocked Pereira out cold. Ngannou’s reaction was priceless!

Alex Pereira releases statement after UFC 287 loss to Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou reaction to Israel Adesanya UFC 287 KO!

(Video courtesy of Francis Ngannou)