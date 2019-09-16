Francis Ngannou is waiting for the call to fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic

(Courtesy of MMA Junkie)

Francis Ngannou missed out on his first opportunity to capture the UFC heavyweight title, but has put himself in position to get another shot at gold. He’s ready to go, but is currently awaiting a phone call to tell him when and where the fight will happen.

Champion Stipe Miocic defeated Ngannou in a five-round unanimous decision at UFC 220 in January 2018. His confidence shaken, Ngannou then lost to Derrick Lewis in his next bout.

Following the first back-to-back defeats of his career, Ngannou has since returned to form knocking out Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and Junior Dos Santos in consecutive bouts.

