Francis Ngannou: ‘I’m More Determined Than Ever’

February 16, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Francis Ngannou knows that everybody is anticipating the return of Cain Velasquez but is ready to shut the hype train down. Velasquez hasn’t fought since July 2016 but says he’s better than he was when he held the heavyweight title. Ngannou plans to welcome him back with a loss.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez Live Results on Sunday. Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez headline the card with the first bout scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

