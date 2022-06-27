Francis Ngannou gives optimistic timeframe for UFC return

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 27, 2022
Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou gave an optimistic timeframe for his UFC return while recently speaking to TMZ Sports.

Ngannou has been recovering from an ACL reconstruction surgery and MCL repair. He had the injuries entering his January 22 title defense against then interim champion Ciryl Gane. In March, “The Predator” underwent surgery.

“It’s getting better,” Ngannou said. “It’s been only 3 months, so yeah, I’m still doing physical therapy.”

While Ngannou is still early in his rehabilitation, he’s hopeful to be ready to fight by the end of the year of early next year. It all depends on how smooth the rest of his recovery goes.

“If everything goes well, I will be ready by the end of the year because it is going to be nine months. Let’s say llate December or early next year,” Ngannou said when asked when he expects to be back in the octagon.

Ngannou’s UFC 270 bout with Gane was the last fight on Ngannou’s contract with the fight promotion. Before he steps back in the cage, he first has to come to terms with the UFC.

“As for now, let’s fight for this situation and get everything squared up, and when I’ll be close to a return we will see where the landscape is at because a lot of things could happen,” he said when asked who he’d like to face when he’s fully recovered.

