Francis Ngannou fought injured, believes he’ll need surgery | UFC 270 Video

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defended his title for the first time on Saturday, defeating Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision in the UFC 270 main event.

Following the win, Ngannou revealed that he suffered a knee injury in training and nearly pulled out of the fight. He elaborated on his injuries during the event’s post-fight press conference and believes that he’ll need surgery to repair them.

