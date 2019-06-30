HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFrancis Ngannou doesn’t care who wins at UFC 241, he simply wants what he’s earned

Francis Ngannou KOs Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 results: Francis Ngannou continues his reign over the heavyweight division

UFC Minneapolis Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN 3 Live Results: Ngannou vs. dos Santos (Results & Fight Stats)

Junior dos Santos UFC Boise post-fight

featuredHow fatherhood has changed Junior Dos Santos: ‘It’s something I think I’ve needed’ (Yahoo Sports Special)

Francis Ngannou doesn’t care who wins at UFC 241, he simply wants what he’s earned

June 30, 2019
NoNo Comments

Plain and simple, Francis Ngannou wants what he believes he’s earned: a UFC heavyweight title shot.

After Saturday night’s headlining performance at UFC on ESPN 3, it’s difficult to argue with him. Ngannou stopped former champion Junior dos Santos 1:11 into the first round. 

Ngannou stumbled in his first shot at a UFC belt, losing a unanimous decision to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. His confidence shaken, he then lost a decision to Derrick Lewis in his next fight. 

Since then, Ngannou has settled in and regained the form that rocketed him toward the championship in the first place, winning his first six UFC bouts via stoppage, five of those by way of knockout. Since the loss to Lewis, Ngannou has won three consecutive fights, taking out Curtis Blaydes for a second time, defeating former champ Cain Velasquez, and now dos Santos, all via knockout.

What else does he have to prove to regain a spot in a title fight? Nothing, according to him.

“That’s the only thing that would make sense right now for me. He said we’re going to talk about it. I assume that means yes,” Ngannou said after the fight when asked what he was saying to UFC president Dana White as he stood victorious in the cage.

“Do I deserve the title shot or not? I think the answer is yes. Then what happens or somebody gets an injury, I don’t know, I just want that they give me the title contract and then we have time to prepare and put it all together. If (Daniel Cormier) wins and decides to retire, the division would not stay without a champion. They would have to figure out something and I would be the head of the line so I’m not concerned about that.”

Cormier is currently slated to put his belt on the line in a rematch with Miocic in the UFC 241 headliner on Aug. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. Though he hasn’t said so definitively, Cormier has hinted that it may be the last time that he steps into the Octagon. 

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN 3: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos recap video

Ngannou would like to face Cormier before he walks off into the sunset, but the goal is still the UFC heavyweight championship, and it doesn’t really matter from whom he takes it.

“I don’t really care because both of them is a good fight for me. Stipe is my rematch that I want to do and DC is the double champ and he’s almost about to retire, according to what he said. Either fight will be good for me.”

Currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC heavyweight division behind only Miocic and the champion, Ngannou believes him fighting for the belt next is the only thing that makes sense. There is no argument.

“I don’t think at this point I still have to claim the title shot. I think it’s obvious. I think I deserve it.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA