Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe Junior dos Santos’ BJJ black belt credentials (UFC on ESPN 3 full scrum)

Hear everything Francis Ngannou had to say from the UFC Performance Institute at his media scrum leading up to his fight against Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3 on June 29 in Minneapolis, Minn.

While dos Santos has a lengthy UFC history and has held the heavyweight title, Ngannou is skeptical of his claim to be a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Yuri Carlton.