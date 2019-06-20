HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White over Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Q&A (full video): Would he do another Mayweather vs. McGregor?

Dana White - you have to break boxing

featuredDana White’s boxing plans: You’ve got to ‘break it and rebuild it’ (video)

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featuredDaniel Cormier says Stipe Miocic rematch likely his final UFC fight

TJ Dillashaw UFC 227 Media Day

featuredTJ Dillashaw: ‘I cheated. I don’t want to create any excuses.’

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe Junior dos Santos’ BJJ black belt credentials (UFC on ESPN 3 full scrum)

June 20, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Hear everything Francis Ngannou had to say from the UFC Performance Institute at his media scrum leading up to his fight against Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3 on June 29 in Minneapolis, Minn.

TRENDING > Dana White on 7-year UFC contract extension: ‘I can’t see a day where I’ve had enough’

While dos Santos has a lengthy UFC history and has held the heavyweight title, Ngannou is skeptical of his claim to be a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Yuri Carlton.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA