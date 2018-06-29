HOT OFF THE WIRE
Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Media Day Vegas

Francis Ngannou Breaks Down Derrick Lewis Fight, Heavyweight Title Picture (UFC 226 FULL Scrum)

June 29, 2018
In his last fight, Francis Ngannou faced the biggest opportunity of his career. But when it came down to the judges’ scorecards, he landed on the disappointing end of a unanimous decision in his loss to UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Now, one loss into his UFC career, Ngannou faces Derrick Lewis. A victory against Lewis, another top UFC heavyweight contender, would quickly propel Ngannou back into the thick of the heavyweight title talk.

Ngannou and Lewis square off at UFC 226 on July 7, 2018, in Las Vegas, but ahead of their match-up, Ngannou spoke with reporters and talked about the match-up and his future in the UFC.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.

               

