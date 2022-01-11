Francis Ngannou appears in Jackass Forever and delivers a punch to the privates | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 11, 2022
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou appears in the upcoming reality comedy film Jackass Forever and delivers a punch to the privates of a man wearing only a jockstrap.

Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for the film on Monday. It’s the fourth major installment of the Jackass film series. Check out the trailer below.

(Video Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Ngannou puts his title on the line for the first time in the UFC 270 main event against interim champion Ciryl Gane on Jan. 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

