Four finishers nab all the UFC Fight Island 4 performance bonuses

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm took another step toward another title shot with her dominant victory over Irene Aldana at UFC Fight Island 4, but she wasn’t among the fighters that walked away with a $50,000 performance bonus.

Performance of the Night: Germaine de Randamie

The inaugural UFC featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie had a strong performance against Julianna Pena on Fight Island on Saturday.

de Randamie fought a back-and-forth battle with Pena. Just when it appeared Pena might be taking control of the fight, de Randamie caught her in a guillotine choke and put her opponent to sleep.

With her last few fights at bantamweight, de Randamie will hope to add a title shot to her accolades following her Performance of the Night effort.

Performance of the Night: Kyler Phillips

Kyler Phillips earned his $50,000 bonus at UFC Fight Island 4 with his punishing finish of Cameron Else. Phillips stopped the fight with punches and elbows just 44 seconds into the second round.

Performance of the Night: Dusko Todorovic

Serbian Dusko Todorovic made his official Octagon debut in style on Saturday. He opened the UFC Fight Island 4 main card by finishing Dequan Townsend at 3:15 of round two.

Performance of the Night: Luigi Vendramini

Though Luigi Vendramini lost his Octagon debut a little over two years ago, he returned with a vengeance on Fight Island.

Vendramini opened UFC Fight Island 4 by taking only 72 seconds to put an end to Jessin Ayari’s night. The victory earned Vendramini one of the four $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses.

There was no Fight of the Night bonus awarded at UFC Fight Night 4.

