Four Fighters Earn UFC Contracts from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

June 19, 2018
In week 2 of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, White handed four fighters UFC contracts for the first time in the show’s short history. Matt Sayles, Ryan Spann, Anthony Hernandez, and Dwight Grant all won their bouts and all received UFC contracts.

In a welterweight contest, Matt Sayles scored a first-round TKO over Yazan Hajeh. Sayles stunned Hajeh with a right hand early. After a brief scramble, Sayles dropped Hajeh with a combination and following Hajeh to the canvas. He quickly moved from side control to the mount position and unloaded with a series of punches until the referee intervened.

 

In middleweight action, Anthony Hernandez made quick work of previously unbeaten Jordan Wright. Hernandez landed early and kept the pressure on. He unleashed a flurry of strikes that staggered Wright to a knee. Hernandez didn’t let Wright off the hook and scored a quick 40-second knockout.

Light heavyweight Ryan Spann logged the fastest finish of the night taking out Emeliano Sordi by guillotine choke in just 26 seconds. Spann landed clean with a punch and knocked Sordi down in the opening moments of the fight. As Sordi worked to get back to his feet, Spann applied a guillotine choke that forced Sordi to quickly tap out.

Kicking off the night of fights, Dwight Grant set the tone for the event with a vicious second-round knockout over Tyler Hill. Hill took the fight to Grant but took damage doing so. A two-punch combination midway through the second frame ended the fight.

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Week 2 Results:

  • Matt Sayles def. Yazan Hajeh by TKO (punches) at 1:57, R1
  • Anthony Hernandez def. Jordan Wright by KO (punches) at 0:40, R1
  • Austin Springer def. Giga Chikadze by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10, R3
  • Ryan Spann def. Emeliano Sordi by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:26, R1
  • Dwight Grant def. Tyler Hill by KO (punches) at 2:08, R2

               

