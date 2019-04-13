Forrest Griffin breaks down UFC 236 Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier rematch

(Courtesy of UFC)

Forrest Griffin breaks down the upcoming rematch between featherweight champion Max Holloway and the surging Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 this Saturday on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

Holloway has been rolling through everyone at featherweight, but now makes the move up to lightweight in hopes of becoming the latest UFC double-champ. He’ll have to get past Poirier, who holds a win over the featherweight champion’s head from 2012, when they were both just setting their UFC feet on the ground.

The two are now completely different fighters, as you’ll see in Griffin’s breakdown of the UFC 236 headlining rematch.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

See where the UFC 236 betting lines stand now.