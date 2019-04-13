HOT OFF THE WIRE
Forrest Griffin breaks down UFC 236 co-main event between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya

April 13, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Forrest Griffin breaks down the upcoming middleweight interim title fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 on Saturday, April 13.

Gastelum has been knocking on the door of a title shot for a long time, but he’ll have to settle for going after the interim belt with current champ Robert Whittaker on the sidelines. It won’t be an easy task as he’s faced with Adesanya, who has been rocketing up the ranks with an undefeated record, including his recent victory over the legendary Anderson Silva.

Griffin explains what to look for when these two championship hopefuls step into the Octagon on Saturday night.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

