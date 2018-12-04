Former WWE Star Jake ‘Jack Swagger’ Hager Books Pro Debut at Bellator 214

Former WWE superstar Jake Hager — better known by his wrestling moniker Jack Swagger — has finally booked his mixed martial arts debut at the upcoming Bellator 214 card on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.

On that night the former NCAA All-American wrestler from Oklahoma will meet JW Kiser in a heavyweight bout on the loaded card that will also feature the finals of the first ever Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Hager initially announced the fight via ESPN with Bellator officials confirming the bout as well.

Hager initially announced he was moving into fighting back in 2017 after his contract with WWE had come to an end and he decided to explore a future in MMA.

While Hager prepared for his debut, he was also busy on the independent wrestling circuit where he still performs today, although he’s likely going to take some time off now to prepare for his Bellator debut.

At 36, Hager is a late arrival to the fight game but he has the collegiate wrestling pedigree that has resulted in success in the past for dozens of fighters.

As for Kiser, he’s a 39-year old heavyweight with a 1-1 record overall in his career.

Hager vs. Kiser joins a packed lineup for the Bellator card in January. In addition to the finals of the heavyweight grand prix between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelinenko, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will also face off with Rafael Lovato Jr. on the same card.