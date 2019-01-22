Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Fabricio Werdum Helps Rescue Drowning Teenager

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was at a beach near his home in Torrance, Calif., on Sunday, when he noticed that two teenagers struggling in the water.

There was a life guard preparing for the rescue, but Werdum noted that there was only one lifeguard and two people that needed help. He didn’t hesitate and jumped into action to join the lifeguard in rescuing the kids.

“When we saw the fireman’s car, the car stopped in front of us. I said I was going to help, and Karine (his wife) wasn’t sure, because it was dangerous,” Werdum told Brazilian web site AgFight.com in Portuguese.

“When I looked, there were two tiny heads at sea yelling ‘help.’ They were very far, about 70 meters away. When the lifeguard grabbed the board by himself, I took off my coat and ran. I took the orange floater, threw it across my chest, and I arrived with him, a little further ahead even,” Werdum told Brazilian website AgFight.com. “I told him to get the girl, who was screaming a lot, and I got the boy, who was already limp. I was able to get him, and we swam toward the beach.

“Back on shore, an old man helped me. The waves were big. The girl sank about three times.”

Werdum’s wife caught the return to shore on video, which shows both teenagers walking out of the water with assistance. AgFight posted the video (see below) on its YouTube channel.

Werdum is currently serving a two-year suspension handed down from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The 41-year-old former champion has requested, but not yet received, his release from his UFC contract.

