Former UFC fighter Chris Leben hospitalized with ‘shortness of breath’ after getting COVID

Former UFC fighter and Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter semifinalist Chris Leben is asking for positive vibes after being hospitalized with breathing issues after getting COVID.

The 41-year old Leben made a post on social media asking fans and friends to ‘shoot some positive vibes’ his way. Leben indicated that he went to the hospital after developing a cough and shortness of breath after getting COVID.

“So I’ve been in the hospital since Tuesday. I went in after a cough and shortness of breath I developed after Covid. I’m not one to bellyache to the world. But if you haven’t seen me at the gym or around that is why. And if you can shoot some positive vibes my way other than that I don’t really wanna say much until we know exactly what’s going on,” Leben wrote.

