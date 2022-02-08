HOT OFF THE WIRE
The Rock and Joe Rogan

featuredThe Rock reverses his support for Joe Rogan

featuredSean Strickland fat shames reporter and goes after press row during UFC Vegas 47 Post-fight Press Conference | Video

featuredSean Strickland defeats Jack Hermansson by split decision in UFC Vegas 47 main event

Joe Rogan

featuredJoe Rogan apologizes for past use of racial slur; here’s what he said

Former UFC fighter Chris Leben hospitalized with ‘shortness of breath’ after getting COVID

February 8, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former UFC fighter and Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter semifinalist Chris Leben is asking for positive vibes after being hospitalized with breathing issues after getting COVID.

The 41-year old Leben made a post on social media asking fans and friends to ‘shoot some positive vibes’ his way. Leben indicated that he went to the hospital after developing a cough and shortness of breath after getting COVID.

“So I’ve been in the hospital since Tuesday. I went in after a cough and shortness of breath I developed after Covid. I’m not one to bellyache to the world. But if you haven’t seen me at the gym or around that is why. And if you can shoot some positive vibes my way other than that I don’t really wanna say much until we know exactly what’s going on,” Leben wrote.

The Rock reverses his support for Joe Rogan

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA