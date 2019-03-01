Former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort signs with ONE Championship

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort is the latest addition to the growing ONE Championship roster.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the deal on Thursday.

BREAKING NEWS: I am thrilled to announce that UFC Legend Vitor Belfort is now a ONE Championship athlete! A former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion, Vitor holds the record for the most KOs in UFC history as well as the 2nd most finishes. #WeAreONE pic.twitter.com/Sbf15KPPua — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) March 1, 2019

Belfort joins the Singapore based promotion after a long career spent primarily competing in the UFC as well as PRIDE Fighting Championships.

Belfort first debuted at 19-years old where he competed at heavyweight including a tornado-like run through the UFC 12 tournament, capped off by a 43-second knockout against Scott Ferrozzo.

Throughout his career, Belfort competed from heavyweight down to middleweight while picking up notable wins over names such as Dan Henderson, Rich Franklin, Wanderlei Silva, Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping.

Bisping had a short reign as UFC light heavyweight champion and eventually earned a shot at the middleweight title as well but fell to Chris Weidman in his last opportunity to win gold.

In recent years, Belfort has fallen on harder times while amassing a 1-3 with one no contest record in his past five fights. In his last outing under the UFC banner, Belfort suffered a knockout to Lyoto Machida in the final fight of his contract with the organization.

Afterwards, Belfort retired from the sport but always hinted that he might make a return and it appears that time is now.

Belfort is the latest high profile addition to ONE Championship after the organization added former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez as well as top prospect Sage Northcutt over the last few months.