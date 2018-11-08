Former UFC Champion Miesha Tate Joins ONE Championship as Vice President

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC and Strikeforce women’s champion Miesha Tate has taken on a new role as vice president at ONE Championship.

The news of Tate joining the promotion was announced by ONE Championship late Wednesday evening.

“It is both an honor and a privilege to announce that women’s mixed martial arts world champion Miesha Tate will be joining ONE Championship as Vice President,” ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced. “Miesha has been an incredible pioneer for the sport, and has been an inspiration for many young men and women. What impresses me most about Miesha is her humility, compassion, honor, and respect.

“Throughout her career, Miesha has always exemplified the deep-rooted martial arts values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. Not only is she a good friend, but I am proud to have her represent ONE Championship on a global scale. I look forward to welcoming Miesha to her new home in Singapore!”

As part of her new role, Tate will relocate full time to Singapore where she will work directly with ONE Championship, although her duties with the company were not announced outside of the role she’s taking with the company.

Since retiring from competition in 2016, Tate has been busy as a host of a Sirius XM show while also just recently giving birth to her first baby.

Now she will take on an executive role at ONE Championship as the organization continues to expand throughout Asia following major signings such as former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson.

“I am thrilled to join ONE Championship as a Vice President,” Tate said in the statement. “I truly believe in its mission of unleashing real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I’m honored to bring my experience as a World Champion and to help inspire the next generation of athletes. And of course, I am excited to relocate to my new home, Singapore, and travel throughout Asia!”

Tate is the latest high profile addition to ONE Championship as the company continues to add more and more pieces over the past few months.

Just this week, ONE announced plans for a lightweight and flyweight tournament that will help welcome Alvarez and Johnson to the organization in 2019 as well as the launch of an eSports league as well.

During her career, Tate was recognized as one of the best women’s mixed martial artists on the planet with title reigns in both the UFC and Strikeforce. Now she will move into an executive role as she begins a new career with ONE Championship.

               

