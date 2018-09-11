HOT OFF THE WIRE

Former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum Suspended 2 Years by USADA

September 11, 2018
No Comments

Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has been suspended for two years for violating the UFC’s anti-doping policy following a failed drug test earlier this year.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), the UFC’s partner in the anti-doping program, announced the news on Tuesday.

According to USADA officials, Werdum tested positive for trenbolone — an anabolic steroid — as well as its metabolite epitrenbolone after an out-of-competition drug test was administered on April 25.

Trenbolone is banned at all times according to the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) banned substances list. Trenbolone was one of the drugs prominently named in the “duchess cocktail” that was allegedly administered to Russian athletes ahead of the Winter Olympics in 2014.

Werdum’s suspension began on May 22, 2018, which means he will be eligible to return to action after May 22, 2020. At that time, Werdum would be 43 years old.

After the announcement was made that Werdum had been flagged for a potential doping violation, he made a public statement claiming that the positive drug test was a ‘misunderstanding’.

“I’ve always been careful with everything I take and I’ve always supported a clean sport,” Werdum wrote earlier this year.

The flagged drug test cost Werdum a fight at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Russia where he was originally expected to headline against Alexei Oleinik.

Now Werdum will be out of action until at least 2020 following his two year suspension from USADA.

 

               

