HOT OFF THE WIRE
Demetrious Johnson TUF 24 Finale Post-Fight

featuredIt’s Official! Demetrious Johnson Signs With ONE Championship

Anthony Smith UFC Hambrug preview

featuredAnthony Smith Taps Out Volkan Oezdemir (UFC Moncton Results)

UFC Moncton Volkan vs Smith Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 138 Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Yair Rodriguez - Creative Combat

featuredFrankie Edgar Out; Yair Rodriguez Now Faces ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC in Denver

It’s Official! Demetrious Johnson Signs With ONE Championship

October 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

The greatest flyweight of all time has found a new home. Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has signed with ONE Championship, while undefeated welterweight Ben Askren is expected to move in the opposite direction.

ONE Championship Founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Johnson’s signing in a facebook post on Sunday:

“Please join me in welcoming the No. 1 pound-for-pound king, Demetrious Johnson, to ONE Championship! He is the most dominant mixed martial arts world champion in history, and holds the record for the most number of world title defenses (with 11) in the UFC.”

Johnson (27-3) made a record 11 consecutive defenses of his UFC flyweight title before losing to Henry Cejudo by split decision in his most recent bout. He also fought for the UFC bantamweight title in 2011, dropping a decision to Dominick Cruz.

It remains to be seen which division Johnson will compete in with ONE Championship, who have introduced a policy that prevents fighters from cutting weight through dehydration. The promotion’s flyweight title has been changing hands regularly in recent years and is currently the property of Geje Eustaquio.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Posts Emotional Video Looking Back on His Life

Bibiano Fernandes, who trains with Johnson at Matt Hume’s AMC in Seattle, is the reigning bantamweight champion. Whether the two would agree to fight each other remains to be seen, but the Brazilian has a title defense coming up against Kevin Belingon later this month.

Johnson is the second major signing to be announced this month. ONE Championship has also secured the signature of former UFC and Bellator welterweight champion Eddie Alvarez. There is a possibility that he and Johnson could both debut on the promotion’s inaugural Tokyo card in March.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA