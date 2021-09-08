Former UFC Champion Anderson Silva open to boxing Jake or Logan Paul

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 8, 2021
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva recently made the jump over to professional boxing after being released by the UFC last November.

Silva faced  Julio César Chávez Jr. on June 19 in an eight-round boxing match. Silva won by split decision. It was Silva’s third career professional boxing match and the first time he’d competing in the boxing ring in 16 years. On Sept. 11, the 46-year old Silva takes former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in an eight-round boxing bout in the Triller fight promotion.

After his fight with Ortiz, Silva is open to boxing either of the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan.

“Everything is possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good job in this new entertaining show, and we’ll see. Everything is possible,” Silva told TMZ Sports. “I respect both. The kids are doing good and working hard to be successful in this entertainment show. And let’s go see. Maybe this is possible too.”

Nate Diaz weighs in on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s controversial ring girl comment

Jake Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by split decision on Aug. 29 to remain unbeaten in his four-fight upstart boxing career.

Logan Paul is 0-1 in his professional boxing career. He faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout in June. The “fight” went the distance and was not scored because it was an exhibition.

