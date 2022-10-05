Former UFC champ Rose Namajunas featured in Victoria’s Secret ad

Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has quietly become one of the most recognizable athletes on the UFC roster.

Namajunas’ star power was recognized when the fight promotion chose her to be on season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2014 to crown an inaugural strawweight champion. She advanced to the finals but was defeated by Carla Esparza in the season’s finale.

Namajunas went on to win the women’s 115-pound championship by finishing Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in November 2017. After defeating Jedrzejczyk a second time in a rematch, Namajunas was dethroned by Jéssica Andrade. She won the title back becoming the first female to earn two-time champion status in the promotion’s history when she knocked out Zhang Weili in April 2021. Namjunas last fought on May 7, losing the title to Esparza.

Women’s lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret featured Namajunas in an ad. The company shared the ad on Tuesday.

