Former UFC champ Ronda Rousey becomes first woman to headline WWE WrestleMania

March 25, 2019
Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey is no stranger to breaking barriers and now she will add another accolade to her resume as she becomes the first woman to headline WrestleMania.

On Monday, the WWE made it official that Rousey’s title match will headline the company’s biggest show of the year on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Rousey will serve as the main event alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match for the WWE RAW women’s title.

Since first arriving in WWE just over a year ago, Rousey has taken the company by storm not only by evolving as a professional wrestler at a much faster pace than almost anyone would have expected but her stardom has led to several high profile matches just like this one.

WrestleMania 35 will also mark the one-year anniversary of Rousey’s first in-ring action for WWE after she debuted last year in another match that was hailed as the best of the entire show.

Rousey was obviously one of the biggest stars during her tenure in the UFC where she was a five-time defending bantamweight champion. It was also Rousey who served as the catalyst for UFC president Dana White to bring women’s divisions into the UFC after watching her perform in Strikeforce. 

Now Rousey will look to steal the show again when she headlines the event alongside Lynch and Flair as the first women’s main event in WWE WrestleMania history.

