Former UFC Champ Johny Hendricks Retires from Mixed Martial Arts

Former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“I’m done. I’m retiring. I’m getting out of the MMA world. I’ve been thinking about this long and hard for a while,” Hendricks said on MMA Junkie Radio, indicating he already has a new role for himself. “I’m going to get back to my roots. I’m going to start coaching at All Saints. I coached a little bit last year. I’m going to start coaching there and do those kinds of things.”

Hendricks struggled both on the scale and in the cage over the past few years, going 3-7 in the final 10 bouts of his career. At 34 years of age, but competing since he was a child, Hendricks finally decided that enough was enough and he’s okay with that.

“I made this decision about two weeks ago, but I prayed about it and I just wanted to make sure I was going to be okay with it,” Hendricks continued.

“I feel like I have a big release now. I’ve competed since I was five years old, I’ve been a competitor. I’ve been cutting weight. I’ve been doing hard training since I was 13 years old, maybe sooner than that. So for 20 years of my life, I’ve been at the grind of mental (and) physical, trying to keep yourself in tip top shape.”

Though Hendricks was constantly one of the top fighters in the welterweight division, after he lost the UFC title to Robbie Lawler in December of 2014, he was never able to sustain his previous winning ways. Over the past four years, he holds wins over Matt Brown and Hector Lombard, but had a three-fight skid between them, and ends his career having lost his final two bouts to Paulo Costa and Tim Boetsch.