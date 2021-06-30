HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC Vegas 16 post-fight

featuredDana White and Francis Ngannou’s manager have heated exchange over interim heavyweight title

featuredInterim heavyweight title bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane official for UFC 265

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor UFC 178

featuredWatch Conor McGregor knock out Dustin Poirier in their first fight | UFC 264 Free Fight

featuredAndre Fili: ‘I’m Gutted’ on Fight Stoppage | UFC Vegas 30 Video

Former UFC champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk displays her striking in training footage | Video

June 30, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk last fought inside the octagon in March 2020, but looks to be remaining sharp in training.

Jędrzejczyk won the title by defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 185 in March 2015 becoming the first Polish-born champion in UFC history. She successfully defended it five times before losing to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in November 2017.

The 33-year old doesn’t have a fight booked, but looks to be fine-tuning her skills.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne reveal the gender of their baby | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA