HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC Vegas 14: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos recap video

Rafael dos Anjos UFC Vegas 14 press conference

featuredRafael dos Anjos on Conor McGregor callout: ‘The only two real champs was me and Conor’ | UFC Vegas 14

Rafael dos Anjos cracks Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14

featuredUFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win

UFC Felder vs dos Anjos live results

featuredUFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos Live Results

Former UFC champ Fabricio Werdum inks deal with PFL

November 16, 2020
NoNo Comments

NEW YORK (November 16, 2020): Today, the Professional Fighters League announced the signing of Fabricio Werdum, one of the greatest heavyweight fighters MMA has ever seen. The charismatic Brazilian is a former UFC heavyweight champion who holds notable wins over fellow heavyweight all-time greats Fedor Emelianenko, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Alistair Overeem and Cain Velasquez, who he defeated to win the UFC heavyweight title. 

Werdum, a consensus top-3 and arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter in the history of MMA, entered free agency after a Performance of the Night showing on UFC’s Fight Island which saw him submit Alexander Gustafsson by armbar in the first round. Werdum and the PFL came to terms on an exclusive deal that will have the Brazilian competing for the 2021 PFL Heavyweight Championship beginning in the Spring. 

“I am excited to announce Fabricio Werdum, the Tom Brady of MMA, has signed with the Professional Fighters League,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “Fabricio is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time and knows when he steps into the PFL cage this coming season, it is more than a fight. The PFL sport season format provides an opportunity to control his destiny, like all PFL fighters, with a transparent shot to earn another major global title and the PFL million dollar champions belt.”

The PFL heavyweight division features 2019 champion Ali Isaev, 2019 semi-finalist Denis Goltsov and a host of new entrants including highly regarded Justin Willis and Mohammed Usman. 

“Adding a fighter at the world champion caliber of Fabricio Werdum is next level for the Professional Fighters League,” said Ray Sefo, President of PFL Fighter Operations. “I know the rest of the league’s heavyweight fighters are as excited as I am with Fabricio joining the PFL for the 2021 season starting in April.” 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

PFL 2021 Season Schedule

The PFL’s 2021 season will begin on April 23 on ESPN2. The remaining Regular Season events will take place on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

Trending Video > UFC Vegas 14: Rafael dos Anjos vs Paul Felder Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA