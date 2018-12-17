Former UFC Champ Dominick Cruz Reveals Surgery Will Sideline Him for a Year

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 17, 2018
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz revealed on Monday that he expects to be sidelined for the better part of a year following his latest injury.

Cruz had been slated to meet John Lineker on Jan. 26 at UFC 233 – an event that has subsequently been cancelled – but as has been the modus operandi for the better part of his career, Cruz suffered an injury in training. For Cruz, the word injury is almost always accompanied by serious and/or lengthy recovery. Such is the case this time as well.

“It’s basically an ACL of the shoulder,” he said during an interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN. Cruz explained that he tore two ligaments in his right shoulder during sparring for the Lineker fight and that recovery from the surgery will take approximately a year, which should see him ultimately rivaling the longest layoff he’s ever faced.

Cruz has suffered from numerous injuries throughout his career, which includes a span between 2011 and 2014 where several injuries kept him sidelined for the better part of three years and cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. 

He eventually won the belt back in a fight with TJ Dillashaw in January 2016, but lost it to Cody Garbrandt in December of the same year. Cruz has yet to set foot in the Octagon since losing the belt two years ago.

“It’s just part of my journey,” he added, “and it’s going to be part of my legacy, these injuries.”

               

