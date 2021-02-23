Former UFC champ Chris Weidman helps start GoFundMe in memory of father-in-law

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman recently shared a heartfelt post (seen in full below) about the loss of his father-in-law, Vincent. Now, Weidman and his family have established a scholarship to honor Vincent’s memory by supporting young wrestlers.

Vincent J. Pecora Jr. was headed to Longo-Weidman Mixed Martial Arts, a gym co-owned by Weidman, to say hello and show support, when he was struck by a truck. He later passed away in the hospital.

As Weidman noted, Vincent’s passion was wrestling, and the family launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help young wrestlers afford college.

The family says of Vincent, “He may no longer be physically with us, but his love and support will always be here… It takes a village to make a great wrestler and we hope to continue his legacy and extend his impact to future generations of wrestlers.”

