Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez being held without bail after involvement in shooting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is being held without bail in a Santa Clara jail after allegedly being involved in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue at 3:14 p.m. local time. One man suffered gunshot wounds and was “transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures,” according to a tweet by the San Jose police media relations office.

On Monday eventing, online records showed that he was being held at the County of Santa Clara Department of Corrections facility without bail.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirm the shooting involves UFC and WWE star Cain Velasquez. One man has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, another has been arrested. It is unclear how Velasquez is involved. https://t.co/1DhrLa8T3W — Sara Bueno (@TVwebproducer) March 1, 2022

The 39-year old Velasquez announced his retirement from fighting in October 2019. He last competed in February 2019, losing to current champion Francis Ngannou by knockout.

