Former UFC champ BJ Penn arrested on suspicion of DUI

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn has been arrested again in Hawaii.

Penn, 42, was arrested on Jan. 23 under suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Police were alerted to Penn by a reckless driver complaint, according to Hawaii County Police spokesperson Denise Laitinen.

Laitinen said he was released pending an investigation and provided no further details of the incident.

News of Penn’s latest run-in with the law surfaced via a video posted to Reddit. The video shows Penn in restraints being loaded into a police vehicle, all the while shouting and cursing.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time that Penn has been arrested under suspicion of DUI. He’s also faced several other legal incidents, including a court battle over the custody of his children when his former partner filed a restraining order against him, citing domestic abuse.

Penn was angling for a final fight in the Octagon in 2019 opposite Nik Lentz, who recently retired. Those plans were cut short when he was released from the fight promotion after video surfaced of Penn pummeling another man in a street fight.

BJ Penn’s UFC Hall of Fame career ended in defeat

Penn made debuted as a fighter and in the UFC in 2001. He spent almost the entirety of his career there, save for a short span fighting under the K-1 banner.

He was the second fighter in UFC history to have won championships in two divisions, having held the lightweight and welterweight titles on separate occasions. Randy Couture was the first UFC two-division champion.

Penn entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015. Despite having lost his last three fights prior to joining the Hall of Fame, Penn returned to the Octagon in 2017, losing four more bouts before being released in 2019.

He finished his career at 16-14-2.

