HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFormer Two-Time UFC Champ Carla Esparza Announces Pregnancy

Cory Sandhagen

featuredCory Sandhagen decisions Marlon Vera in UFC San Antonio main event

Holly Holm

featuredHolly Holm dominates Yana Santos in UFC San Antonio co-main event

featuredUFC San Antonio Live Results: Vera vs. Sandhagen

Former Two-Time UFC Champ Carla Esparza Announces Pregnancy

March 27, 2023
NoNo Comments

Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza revealed that she’s expecting her fight child. “Cookie Monster” announced her pregnancy via social media on Sunday.

“So we’ve been keeping a little secret for the last 14 weeks… we’re expecting! Baby Cookie Monster 🍪 Grand Entrance September 2023,” Esparza wrote on Instagram. “Excited for this next chapter… and hoping to make my return early to mid 2024.”

Esparza last fought in November., losing to Zhang Weili by submission. It was the first title defense of her second title reign.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker