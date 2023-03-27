Former Two-Time UFC Champ Carla Esparza Announces Pregnancy

Former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza revealed that she’s expecting her fight child. “Cookie Monster” announced her pregnancy via social media on Sunday.

“So we’ve been keeping a little secret for the last 14 weeks… we’re expecting! Baby Cookie Monster 🍪 Grand Entrance September 2023,” Esparza wrote on Instagram. “Excited for this next chapter… and hoping to make my return early to mid 2024.”

Esparza last fought in November., losing to Zhang Weili by submission. It was the first title defense of her second title reign.