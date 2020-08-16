Former dual-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier retires

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 16, 2020
Daniel Cormier, the former heavyweight and light heavyweight UFC champion, confirms that UFC 252 is likely the end of his Hall of Fame worthy 10-year MMA career.  “DC” isn’t interested in fighting again unless it’s for a title, but doesn’t see a title fight in his future. 

“Being on the losing end of two big fights, it’s a very sad position to be in, but I’ll deal with it the way I have dealt with things in the past,” Cormier stated.

“I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don’t imagine there’s gonna be another title in the future, so that’ll be it for me. It’s been a long run. It’s been great. I just fought my last fight for a heavyweight championship and it was a good fight.”

