HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN plus 14 - shevchenko vs carmouche live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 14 Live Results: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 (Results & Fight Stats)

UFC on ESPN plus 14 - shevchenko vs carmouche weigh-in results and video

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 14 weigh-in results and video: Valentina Shevchenko set to put title on the line

Cris Cyborg in the Octagon at UFC 222

featuredCris Cyborg happy to leave UFC era behind, insists Dana White tried to damage her brand

UFC Covington vs Lawler recap video

featuredUFC on ESPN 5: Colby Covington vs Robbie Lawler recap video

Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk returns opposite Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa

August 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to headline a UFC Fight Night card opposite Michelle Waterson on Oct. 12 in Tampa, Fla. UFC officials announced the bout on Friday.

Jedrzejczyk lost the strawweight title to Rose Namajunas in late 2017. She failed to regain it in an immediate rematch, but then rebounded with a victory over Tecia Torres.

Namajunas still held the belt at the time, so another shot wasn’t yet warranted, so Jedrzejczyk moved up to flyweight where she fought Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant 125-pound belt. Shevchenko won that bout in December of 2018.

Ready to get back in the cage, Jedrzejczyk returns to the 115-pound division she once ruled over to face Waterson in a five-round non-championship main event.

A victory over Waterson would put her on the fast track back into title contention, especially since she holds a victory over current champion Jessica Andrade.

Waterson will be eyeing the same championship aspirations should she defeat Jedrzejczyk. Waterson has won her last three bouts. Adding a victory over Jedrzejczyk to her resume would put her in a strong position to challenge for the belt in her next fight.

Other UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson bout confirmations

UFC officials also confirmed that Mackenzie Dern would return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night in Tampa after giving birth to a daughter in June. She will square off with Amanda Ribas in another strawweight bout.

Also confirmed for UFC Fight Night in Tampa is a flyweight fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Timothy Elliott.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA