Former Champ Cody Garbrandt Returns Against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235 in March

January 7, 2019
Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will make his return to action at UFC 235 where he faces Pedro Munhoz on March 2 in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White announced the fight via ESPN on Sunday.

Garbrandt will make his first appearance in 2019 after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to current bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw in consecutive fights.

The Ohio native had never lost prior to those two fights including his win over Dominick Cruz back in 2016 to become the 135-pound champion.

Now Garbrandt will look to begin his climb back up the ladder when he returns in March with a daunting task ahead of him while facing a top 10 ranked opponent in Munhoz.

With a 6-1 record over his past seven fights, Munhoz has proven to be one of the toughest outs in the entire bantamweight division and he’s coming off two wins in a row including a TKO victory against Bryan Caraway in his most recent fight.

Now Munhoz has the chance to face a former champion in Garbrandt, which is by far his biggest test to date as the bantamweight matchup joins the growing lineup at UFC 235.

The March 2 card from T-Mobile Arena will be headlined by a pair of title fights including Jon Jones taking on Anthony Smith as well as Tyron Woodley facing off with Kamaru Usman.

