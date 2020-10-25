For the second time in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career, he lost a round at UFC 254

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 24, 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight title on Saturday defeating Justin Gaethje by submission in the second round of the UFC 254 main event. His performance was quickly overshadowed when “The Eagle” announced his retirement.

The 32-year-old took off his gloves at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and laid them in the Octagon. After 29 fights and 12 years of fighting, Nurmagomedov fought for the last time.

His dominance in the 155-pound division is difficult to put in perspective. In his entire career, Nurmagomdov never lost a bout and only lost two rounds. In 60 rounds of fighting, he only lost two rounds.

The first time Nurmagomedov was scored losing a round came in his UFC 229 title fight against Conor McGregor. He dominated the first and second rounds and finished McGregor in the fourth. In the third, judges Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato, and Junichiro Kamijo scored McGregor winning the frame 10-9.

UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor scorecard

The second time Nurmagomedov lost a round was on Saturday against Gaethje. Two of the three judges, Ben Cartlidge and Sal A’Mato, scored the first frame 10-9 for Gaethje, while judge Derek Cleary scored the round 10-9 for Nurmagomedov.

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje scorecard

