For Donald Cerrone, it’s all about the journey

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Lightweight contender Donald Cerrone talks about his UFC on ESPN+ 16 headlining bout against Justin Gathje and the landscape of the 155-pound division. Of course, there’s also a little talk about Conor McGregor thrown in.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor draws motivation from Nate Diaz

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 14, for full UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje live results. The first bout is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.